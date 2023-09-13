Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 10th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.70.

Shares of Dollarama stock traded up C$3.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$93.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93. Dollarama has a one year low of C$74.36 and a one year high of C$93.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

