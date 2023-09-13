Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Sony Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of SONY stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.41. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

