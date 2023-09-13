Cummins Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $19.47 Per Share (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cummins in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $19.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.42. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $19.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.47 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.
Cummins Price Performance
Shares of CMI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.08. 147,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.94. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cummins Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.
Institutional Trading of Cummins
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth raised its position in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
