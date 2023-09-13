MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of MetLife in a research note issued on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.14. 518,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,478. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

