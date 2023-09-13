Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a report issued on Monday, September 11th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.07.

Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 399,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,705. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.33 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $97,727.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,299,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,668,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $86,830.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,270,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $97,727.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,299,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,668,159.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,859 shares of company stock valued at $255,934. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

