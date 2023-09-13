AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,830 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

