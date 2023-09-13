Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $14,755,342,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $188.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $189.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.10.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,398,009.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

