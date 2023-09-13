Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BA opened at $210.67 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

