Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $892,000 Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Merit Medical Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,777,000 after purchasing an additional 427,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after buying an additional 377,858 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,551,000 after buying an additional 411,123 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,659,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,178,000 after buying an additional 112,986 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

MMSI traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.36. 10,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $76.22. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

