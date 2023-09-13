6,804 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after buying an additional 821,891 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after buying an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $453,190,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,135. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.26 and a 200-day moving average of $125.46. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $157.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

