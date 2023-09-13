3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.13. 176,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,655. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average is $116.18. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.95 and a 1 year high of $167.86.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

