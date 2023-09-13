Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $946,000 Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Asana accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Asana by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,752,809.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,752,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $974,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,312,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,053,009.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,182,347 shares of company stock worth $46,027,335 and have sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. 63.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 381,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,005. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $27.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

