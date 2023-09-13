Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Shockwave Medical makes up 1.3% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 58.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 389,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 382,374 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SWAV traded up $6.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.26. 53,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,582. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.29.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total value of $862,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,104.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,162 shares of company stock worth $7,568,370. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

