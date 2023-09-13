3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Takes $565,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $3,503,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $3,711,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.13.

ULTA stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.26. 62,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,973. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

