Toroso Investments LLC Has $16.13 Million Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the quarter. Overstock.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overstock.com

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. purchased 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,643.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,301.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSTK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Overstock.com

Overstock.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSTK traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. 479,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 3.61. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.64 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile



Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Stories

