Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 459,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at $26,417,129.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.