Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 570,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 104,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastech Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MHH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,109. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 million, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

