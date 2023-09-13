Royce & Associates LP Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.8 %

HUBB traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.36. 78,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.68 and its 200 day moving average is $286.65. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $209.96 and a 12 month high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.