Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Holdings Cut by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Repligen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Repligen by 37.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Repligen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Stock Up 0.4 %

Repligen stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.54. The company had a trading volume of 60,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.51 and a 200-day moving average of $163.78. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $134.64 and a 52 week high of $235.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

