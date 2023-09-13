Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Eastern Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. 149,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,487. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 0.76. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

