Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 297,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 265.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. 33,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,608. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $503.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.00 and a beta of 1.80.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
