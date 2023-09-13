Royce & Associates LP Grows Holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in LightPath Technologies were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPTH. State Street Corp grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,178. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $62.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPTH

LightPath Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.