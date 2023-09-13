Short Interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expands By 286.8%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, a growth of 286.8% from the August 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZYNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.11 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.11.

NASDAQ:ZYNE remained flat at $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 474,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,457. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 120,013 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

