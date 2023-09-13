Short Interest in YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Expands By 198.5%

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,300 shares, an increase of 198.5% from the August 15th total of 236,600 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
YS Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of YS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 8,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23. YS Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54.
YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter.
About YS Biopharma
YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.
