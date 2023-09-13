Short Interest in YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Expands By 198.5%

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,300 shares, an increase of 198.5% from the August 15th total of 236,600 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

YS Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of YS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 8,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23. YS Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54.

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YS Biopharma

About YS Biopharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,350,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

