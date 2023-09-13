Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Decreases By 86.0%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the August 15th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance

WAFU stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. 5,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,842. Wah Fu Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.