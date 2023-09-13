YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 444.4% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

YanGuFang International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:YGF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 12,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,436. YanGuFang International Group has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27.

YanGuFang International Group Company Profile

YanGuFang International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains.

