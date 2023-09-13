YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 444.4% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
YanGuFang International Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:YGF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 12,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,436. YanGuFang International Group has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27.
YanGuFang International Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than YanGuFang International Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for YanGuFang International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YanGuFang International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.