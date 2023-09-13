iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Up 234.5% in August

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a growth of 234.5% from the August 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 366.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,969. The firm has a market cap of $205.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.36. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.