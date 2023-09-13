Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $216.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $222.00 to $216.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apple from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.86. 26,499,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,900,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

