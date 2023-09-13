Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Up 289.9% in August

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,900 shares, an increase of 289.9% from the August 15th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 258,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 108,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,880. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $1.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

