Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
WVVIP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $5.75.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
