Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

WVVIP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

