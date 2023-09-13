Short Interest in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Expands By 565.3%

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 565.3% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VRAX stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 48,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,727. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. Virax Biolabs Group has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $3.74.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.