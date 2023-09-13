Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 387.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of WHLM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. 2,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

