Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the August 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WINT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,905. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.20.

Windtree Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:WINT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

