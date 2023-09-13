Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Up 4,963.5% in August

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,700 shares, a growth of 4,963.5% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNOM traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. 3,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,673. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a market cap of $183.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

