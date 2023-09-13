Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $642,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.75 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.82.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

