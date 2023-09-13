Royce & Associates LP Invests $1.98 Million in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 303,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.84% of Silverback Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SR One Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after buying an additional 1,003,226 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,673,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,087,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Price Performance

Silverback Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,931. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $265.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

