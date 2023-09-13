TPB Wealth Advisors Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TPB Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $184.38 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

