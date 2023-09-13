Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Trims Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 72.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 68,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $86.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.22 and a 12-month high of $110.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

