Royce & Associates LP Has $1.86 Million Position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,330 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.00% of National Bankshares worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in National Bankshares by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in National Bankshares by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in National Bankshares by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). National Bankshares had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 million. On average, analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKSH shares. Piper Sandler downgraded National Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

