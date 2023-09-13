Royce & Associates LP Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,490,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,975,000 after acquiring an additional 96,685 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,510 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,485,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,785,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after acquiring an additional 191,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 94,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,219. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mirion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

Further Reading

