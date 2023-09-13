Royce & Associates LP Boosts Position in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.77% of Terran Orbital worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Terran Orbital Trading Down 1.0 %

LLAP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 289,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,390. Terran Orbital Co. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $245.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $32.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. Analysts predict that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terran Orbital news, SVP Jonathan Siegmann bought 20,000 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.35 in a report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Terran Orbital from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terran Orbital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.