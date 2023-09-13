Royce & Associates LP Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.24% of DocGo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 174,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 99.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $613,000 over the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCGO stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. 414,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,032. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.49 million, a PE ratio of 89.43 and a beta of 0.85. DocGo Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.64 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCGO. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on DocGo in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

