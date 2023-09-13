Royce & Associates LP Acquires 6,639 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,008,000 after purchasing an additional 574,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $21,436,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,447,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 371,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 194,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $10,665,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shutterstock Stock Up 0.9 %

SSTK traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. 34,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 130,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $6,948,565.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,099,354 shares in the company, valued at $591,151,594.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,785 shares of company stock worth $8,916,878. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

