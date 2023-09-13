Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,104. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.16. Ares Strategic Mining has a twelve month low of 0.07 and a twelve month high of 0.30.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the identifying and mining of fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

