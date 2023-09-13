Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Up 4,138.5% in August

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a growth of 4,138.5% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGIEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Engie Brasil Energia Trading Up 3.0 %

Engie Brasil Energia Increases Dividend

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. 5,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,840. Engie Brasil Energia has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This is a boost from Engie Brasil Energia’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

