MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Gap Down to $19.87

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $19.04. MetroCity Bankshares shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 558 shares traded.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $500.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.59.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $996,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

