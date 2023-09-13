JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Short Interest Down 98.5% in August

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JNS Price Performance

Shares of JNSH remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. JNS has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About JNS

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

