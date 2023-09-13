Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Gap Up to $27.55

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.55, but opened at $28.16. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 27,124 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,671 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $140,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $44,045.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,673.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $140,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $229,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

