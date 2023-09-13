Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of HSQVY stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. 21,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,691. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26.
Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
