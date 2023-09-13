Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HSQVY stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. 21,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,691. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Danske upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Husqvarna AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

