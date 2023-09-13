Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Short Interest Down 97.0% in August

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Suisse Price Performance
Shares of Cannabis Suisse stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 93,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,847. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Cannabis Suisse has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.18.
About Cannabis Suisse
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabis Suisse
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- How to Invest in Esports
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Suisse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Suisse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.