Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Short Interest Down 97.0% in August

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Suisse Price Performance

Shares of Cannabis Suisse stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 93,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,847. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Cannabis Suisse has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.18.

About Cannabis Suisse

Cannabis Suisse Corp. engages in the cultivation, production, and distribution of over-the-counter products, recreational tobacco products, and medical CBD oils. The company's products include flavored broad-spectrum CBD oils and CBD isolate tinctures with no THC. It sells its products through Swiss4Life, a retail brand for online selling, as well as a network of retailers.

